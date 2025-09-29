The Kremlin on Monday accused Moldovan authorities of disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens residing in Russia by offering only two polling stations for them to vote in the latest election.

The election concluded with a significant victory for Moldova's ruling pro-European Union party over competitors favoring closer ties with Russia, according to election results.

When questioned if Moscow would accept the election results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that there were reports of electoral violations from certain political factions in Moldova.

(With inputs from agencies.)