Tensions Rise Over Moldovan Election and Russian Diaspora
The Kremlin criticizes Moldova for allegedly restricting the voting rights of its citizens in Russia by providing only two polling stations for a large diaspora. Moldova’s pro-EU party wins against its Russian-leaning rival. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov comments on reported voting irregularities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Monday accused Moldovan authorities of disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens residing in Russia by offering only two polling stations for them to vote in the latest election.
The election concluded with a significant victory for Moldova's ruling pro-European Union party over competitors favoring closer ties with Russia, according to election results.
When questioned if Moscow would accept the election results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that there were reports of electoral violations from certain political factions in Moldova.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian diaspora in over 100 countries come together for Viksit Bharat Run
FNC Joins 11th G20 Parliamentary Summit in South Africa
Moldova at a Crossroads: Parliamentary Election Pivots Pro-European Aspirations
Moldova's Crucial Parliamentary Election Amidst Russian Interference Allegations
Rethinking Parliamentary Panels: A Shift to Two-Year Tenures?