Tragedy at Velusamypuram: 41 Killed in Rally Stampede

At a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Velusamypuram, Tamil Nadu, a stampede claimed 41 lives and injured 60 others. Overcrowding occurred as Vijay remained inside his campaign vehicle, causing unrest. The incident led to an FIR against three functionaries of his party. A probe is underway.

Tragedy at Velusamypuram: 41 Killed in Rally Stampede
A tragic stampede at a rally headed by actor-politician Vijay in Velusamypuram, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in the death of 41 individuals and injury to 60 others. The overcrowding at the venue was attributed to Vijay staying in his campaign vehicle for an extended period, causing the attendees' restlessness.

An FIR has been registered against three top officials from Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but no charges have been filed against the actor himself. Justice (retired) Aruna Jagadeesan is leading the ongoing inquiry into the incident.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has announced compensations for the victims' families. Meanwhile, calls for a more extensive inquiry have emerged, with criticisms focusing on the police response ahead of the catastrophe.

