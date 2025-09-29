Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

BJP president J P Nadda has assembled an NDA MPs delegation to investigate the causes of a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that resulted in 41 fatalities. The committee, led by BJP and allies, emphasizes the importance of collaboration with coalition partners in addressing such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:09 IST
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda has organized a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs delegation to visit Karur, Tamil Nadu, to probe the tragic circumstances leading to a stampede that claimed 41 lives. The delegation aims to provide a detailed report on the incident.

While it is customary for BJP leaders to conduct such inquiries, this particular committee includes representatives from allied parties – Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – highlighting the significance of coalition unity. Bollywood actor and Mathura MP, Hema Malini, heads the delegation.

The committee also comprises Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Putta Mahesh Kumar, and BJP members Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, former IPS officer Brij Lal, Aparajita Sarangi, and Rekha Sharma. The death toll from the rally stampede has risen, with officials confirming 41 casualties, including 18 women, 10 children, and 13 men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

 Global
2
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

 United Kingdom
3
Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket with Pride

 United Kingdom
4
Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

Piyush Goyal Hails UP Trade Show: A Boost for 'Vocal for Local', Aims Global

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025