BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe
BJP president J P Nadda has assembled an NDA MPs delegation to investigate the causes of a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that resulted in 41 fatalities. The committee, led by BJP and allies, emphasizes the importance of collaboration with coalition partners in addressing such tragedies.
BJP president J P Nadda has organized a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs delegation to visit Karur, Tamil Nadu, to probe the tragic circumstances leading to a stampede that claimed 41 lives. The delegation aims to provide a detailed report on the incident.
While it is customary for BJP leaders to conduct such inquiries, this particular committee includes representatives from allied parties – Shiv Sena and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – highlighting the significance of coalition unity. Bollywood actor and Mathura MP, Hema Malini, heads the delegation.
The committee also comprises Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, TDP's Putta Mahesh Kumar, and BJP members Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, former IPS officer Brij Lal, Aparajita Sarangi, and Rekha Sharma. The death toll from the rally stampede has risen, with officials confirming 41 casualties, including 18 women, 10 children, and 13 men.
