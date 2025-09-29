Ethanol Blending: Controversy and Economic Surge

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Monday dismissed allegations of impropriety related to ethanol blending policy, attributing them to a powerful import lobby angered by his initiatives.

Speaking at an event, Gadkari likened himself to a 'fruit-bearing tree' that faces criticism, emphasizing his focus on boosting ethanol blending to empower farmers and reduce pollution.

His comments come amid scrutiny over CIAN Agro Industries, run by his son, which experienced a significant surge in revenue following the government's ethanol blending mandate, drawing attention to possible conflicts of interest.

