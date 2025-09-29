Left Menu

Ethanol Blending: Controversy and Economic Surge

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dismissed allegations about ethanol blending, suggesting a disgruntled import lobby incited them. He emphasized promoting ethanol to aid farmers and cut pollution. Meanwhile, CIAN Agro, led by his son, saw revenue soar due to policy changes, sparking controversy over potential business favoritism.

Updated: 29-09-2025 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, on Monday dismissed allegations of impropriety related to ethanol blending policy, attributing them to a powerful import lobby angered by his initiatives.

Speaking at an event, Gadkari likened himself to a 'fruit-bearing tree' that faces criticism, emphasizing his focus on boosting ethanol blending to empower farmers and reduce pollution.

His comments come amid scrutiny over CIAN Agro Industries, run by his son, which experienced a significant surge in revenue following the government's ethanol blending mandate, drawing attention to possible conflicts of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

