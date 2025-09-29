Left Menu

Protest Disrupts Finance Minister's Speech at Labour Conference

A protester with a Palestinian flag interrupted Britain's Finance Minister Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour party conference. The disruption highlighted the ongoing debate around Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state. Reeves acknowledged the cause and promptly continued her address.

During a speech at the Labour party conference in Liverpool, Britain's Finance Minister Rachel Reeves was interrupted by a protester wielding a Palestinian flag.

The interruption occurred on Monday as Reeves addressed party members and attendees, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing debate regarding Palestine.

Reeves swiftly resumed her speech, emphasizing her understanding of the protester's cause and referencing Britain's decision to recognize a Palestinian state, before concluding her address.

