Political Strife Over Victory: India's Asia Cup Triumph Sparks BJP-Congress Clash

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a swipe at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the opposition party is in a "comatose state" following India's magnificent Asia Cup victory over Pakistan.

According to the BJP, Congress leaders were more aggrieved by Pakistan's defeat than jubilant about India's triumph. This reaction was likened to the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation where Congress also refrained from commending India's armed forces for their achievements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew an analogy between the cricket win and 'Operation Sindoor,' while Congress members criticized him for politicizing the event. The political exchanges underscore the continued polarization in India, with BJP accusing Congress of harboring sympathies with Pakistan, which Congress leaders vehemently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)