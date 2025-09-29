CM Dhami Calls for CBI Probe into UKSSSC Paper Leak Amid Youth Protests
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, amid protests, endorses a CBI investigation into the UKSSSC paper leak case. He assures a zero-tolerance stance on recruitment irregularities, urging youth caution against exploitation. Over 25,000 appointments are credited to a corruption-free process, per CM Dhami's statements.
In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday, engaging with youth protesting against the UKSSSC paper leak incident. Following intense discussions, CM Dhami endorsed the call for a CBI investigation, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to gather evidence.
The Chief Minister addressed media representatives, emphasizing his government's zero-tolerance policy on irregularities in recruitment processes. He reinforced the commitment to maintaining the integrity of examinations and assured transparency in future appointments, indicating readiness for any probe desired by the students.
Additionally, CM Dhami highlighted that more than 25,000 appointments were successfully made without malpractice. He cautioned the youth against those seeking to exploit their grievances, while affirming a pledge to uphold transparent recruitment practices in the state.
