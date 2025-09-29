Bihar Political Drama: Accusations Fly as Kishor Challenges Deputy CM Choudhary
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, accused Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of dodging murder trial by claiming minor status in the 1990s. Kishor, demanding Choudhary's dismissal, plans to meet with the governor. Choudhary refuted the allegations, accusing Kishor of political diversion.
In a charged political confrontation, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accusing him of evading trial in a decades-old murder case by deceitfully asserting minor status before the Supreme Court.
Speaking at a press conference, Kishor revealed that Choudhary's 2020 election affidavit contradicted earlier claims of being a juvenile, demanding his immediate removal from office. Choudhary, rejecting the allegations, retorted that Kishor was masquerading as an investigative journalist, deflecting from his alleged corrupt practices.
Kishor further challenged Bihar's administration, urging swift action or face public disrepute. He linked Choudhary to historical murder trials and questioned the legitimacy of his qualifications. Meanwhile, Kishor faces legal scrutiny from rival politicians over defamation and alleged financial misconduct, intensifying Bihar's political theater.
(With inputs from agencies.)
