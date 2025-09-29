BJP Leaders Survey Flood-Ravaged North Karnataka: An Urgent Call for Aid
A BJP delegation, led by state president B Y Vijayendra, surveyed flood-affected regions in north Karnataka. Torrential rains caused rivers from Maharashtra to overflow, leading to inundated homes, destroyed crops, and submerged infrastructure. They urged the state to expedite relief funds amidst the crisis impacting Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir.
A delegation from the BJP, headed by state president B Y Vijayendra, visited flood-hit areas in north Karnataka on Monday. The regions have been severely affected by overflowing rivers due to heavy rains in neighboring Maharashtra.
Significant damage has been reported, with homes flooded, crops ruined, and bridges submerged. The situation worsened after floodgates of dams on rivers like Krishna and Bhima were opened, causing widespread devastation across four districts: Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir.
During the visit, BJP leaders, including Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLAs Shailendra Beldale, Prabhu Chauhan, and Sharanu Salagar, assessed the damage. Speaking in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra urged the state government to swiftly release relief funds to support affected farmers and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
