BJP Leaders Survey Flood-Ravaged North Karnataka: An Urgent Call for Aid

A delegation from the BJP, headed by state president B Y Vijayendra, visited flood-hit areas in north Karnataka on Monday. The regions have been severely affected by overflowing rivers due to heavy rains in neighboring Maharashtra.

Significant damage has been reported, with homes flooded, crops ruined, and bridges submerged. The situation worsened after floodgates of dams on rivers like Krishna and Bhima were opened, causing widespread devastation across four districts: Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bidar, and Yadgir.

During the visit, BJP leaders, including Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLAs Shailendra Beldale, Prabhu Chauhan, and Sharanu Salagar, assessed the damage. Speaking in Kalaburagi, Vijayendra urged the state government to swiftly release relief funds to support affected farmers and communities.

