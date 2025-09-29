Moldova's Pro-European Triumph: A Defining Vote for EU Future

Moldova's pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured a significant triumph in the recent parliamentary elections, with results indicating a strong lead over the Russian-leaning Patriotic Bloc. This outcome marks a pivotal moment for Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union and move away from Russia's influence.

Celebrated by EU leaders, the elections proceeded despite accusations of Russian interference, including vote-buying and misinformation campaigns. The success of PAS underscores a popular desire for democracy, reforms, and a stable European future, as echoed by regional leaders like António Costa and Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Nevertheless, Moscow has contested the results, citing voting restrictions on Moldovan citizens in Russia and alleged violations. Meanwhile, Moldova grapples with economic hardship and high energy costs, all while striving to meet the stringent criteria for EU accession, posing a formidable challenge for Sandu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)