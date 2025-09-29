Left Menu

Bareilly Unrest: Police Crackdown Leads to Key Arrests

Bareilly Police have arrested 56 individuals, including key conspirator Nadeem Khan, following recent violence incited during a protest. Khan, affiliated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza, was captured with evidence linking him to the unrest. Authorities continue their investigation, ensuring public order and deterring future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:58 IST
Bareilly Unrest: Police Crackdown Leads to Key Arrests
Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly Police have made a significant breakthrough in recent unrest, arresting 56 individuals, including Nadeem Khan, a central figure in the violence case. Khan is reputed to be a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Under the leadership of SSP Anurag Arya, the operation aimed to restore justice and order following the disturbances.

Nadeem Khan's arrest was a highlight, as police recovered a wireless set from his possession. His arrest alongside others, who are being sent to jail, underscores the comprehensive effort to address the unrest. The incident, tied to the 'I Love Muhammad' controversy, saw tensions escalate on September 26 when protestors clashed with police.

Further investigations revealed Khan's attempts to mislead both the public and authorities by disputing his role, despite his signature on circulated protest call letters. The police are working to bring remaining conspirators, like Liaquat, to justice. Efforts to recover stolen police property and weapons linked to the violence continue, with SSP Arya assuring the public of sustained peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
3
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India
4
Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025