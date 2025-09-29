Bareilly Unrest: Police Crackdown Leads to Key Arrests

Bareilly Police have made a significant breakthrough in recent unrest, arresting 56 individuals, including Nadeem Khan, a central figure in the violence case. Khan is reputed to be a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Under the leadership of SSP Anurag Arya, the operation aimed to restore justice and order following the disturbances.

Nadeem Khan's arrest was a highlight, as police recovered a wireless set from his possession. His arrest alongside others, who are being sent to jail, underscores the comprehensive effort to address the unrest. The incident, tied to the 'I Love Muhammad' controversy, saw tensions escalate on September 26 when protestors clashed with police.

Further investigations revealed Khan's attempts to mislead both the public and authorities by disputing his role, despite his signature on circulated protest call letters. The police are working to bring remaining conspirators, like Liaquat, to justice. Efforts to recover stolen police property and weapons linked to the violence continue, with SSP Arya assuring the public of sustained peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)