Bareilly Unrest: Police Crackdown Leads to Key Arrests
Bareilly Police have arrested 56 individuals, including key conspirator Nadeem Khan, following recent violence incited during a protest. Khan, affiliated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza, was captured with evidence linking him to the unrest. Authorities continue their investigation, ensuring public order and deterring future incidents.
Bareilly Police have made a significant breakthrough in recent unrest, arresting 56 individuals, including Nadeem Khan, a central figure in the violence case. Khan is reputed to be a close aide of Maulana Tauqeer Raza. Under the leadership of SSP Anurag Arya, the operation aimed to restore justice and order following the disturbances.
Nadeem Khan's arrest was a highlight, as police recovered a wireless set from his possession. His arrest alongside others, who are being sent to jail, underscores the comprehensive effort to address the unrest. The incident, tied to the 'I Love Muhammad' controversy, saw tensions escalate on September 26 when protestors clashed with police.
Further investigations revealed Khan's attempts to mislead both the public and authorities by disputing his role, despite his signature on circulated protest call letters. The police are working to bring remaining conspirators, like Liaquat, to justice. Efforts to recover stolen police property and weapons linked to the violence continue, with SSP Arya assuring the public of sustained peace efforts.
