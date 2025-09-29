Moldova's pro-Western governing party secured a clear parliamentary majority in a recent election, dealing a blow to pro-Russian factions and solidifying the nation's path towards European integration.

European leaders lauded Moldovans for their commitment to a Western future amid alleged Russian meddling. The election underscored Moldova's importance in the East-West geopolitical struggle.

With the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) triumphing with over 50% of the vote, Moldova aims to progress towards EU membership, showcasing a strong mandate for reform and unity against external pressures.

