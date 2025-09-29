PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi BJP office on Monday, emphasizing its significance as a connection to grassroots aspirations and cultural service. Modi stated that for BJP workers, each 'karyalaya' holds the importance of a 'Devalaya or Mandir'.

Highlighting the BJP's service-oriented governance, Modi called upon party workers to prioritize public service over power and praised their decades of hard work and sacrifices. He drew attention to the historical partnership between Delhi and the BJP, recalling efforts by Jan Sangh to support Delhi's citizens in times of need.

In light of Navratri, Modi congratulated Delhi BJP members on their new office and reflected on the party's evolution since the founding of the Jana Sangh in 1951. He urged workers to promote GST reforms for the benefit of ordinary citizens, citing the need for accountability in opposition-led states.

(With inputs from agencies.)