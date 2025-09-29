Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates New Delhi BJP Office Amid Calls for Public Service Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Delhi BJP office, emphasizing its role as a bridge to grassroots aspirations. Modi underscored the party's commitment to service over power, reflecting on the BJP's historical influence in Delhi. He urged BJP workers to focus on public service and GST reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Delhi BJP office on Monday, emphasizing its significance as a connection to grassroots aspirations and cultural service. Modi stated that for BJP workers, each 'karyalaya' holds the importance of a 'Devalaya or Mandir'.

Highlighting the BJP's service-oriented governance, Modi called upon party workers to prioritize public service over power and praised their decades of hard work and sacrifices. He drew attention to the historical partnership between Delhi and the BJP, recalling efforts by Jan Sangh to support Delhi's citizens in times of need.

In light of Navratri, Modi congratulated Delhi BJP members on their new office and reflected on the party's evolution since the founding of the Jana Sangh in 1951. He urged workers to promote GST reforms for the benefit of ordinary citizens, citing the need for accountability in opposition-led states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

