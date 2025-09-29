Modi Champions New Governance Model for Development and Legacy

In a bold declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday championed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's introduction of a new governance model, aimed at propelling national development and preserving India's legacy. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's new BJP office, Modi asserted the government's thrust on security and scam elimination, ensuring that citizens' savings are prioritized.

Modi underscored the responsibility that comes with the people's trust in the BJP after many years without governance in Delhi. He detailed initiatives such as constructing new homes for slum dwellers and upgrading numerous educational and healthcare institutions. The Prime Minister stressed these efforts are pivotal for meeting the capital's expectations and aspiring toward a developed India and Delhi.

Advocating cultural unity, Modi urged that every Indian festival be celebrated in Delhi, emulating global practices like Singapore's Diwali celebrations. Such observances, he argued, promote national unity and pride, fostering patriotism. This vision, according to Modi, strengthens the collective mission of achieving a prosperous and harmonious India.

(With inputs from agencies.)