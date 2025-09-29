Left Menu

Modi Champions New Governance Model for Development and Legacy

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the BJP-led NDA's new governance model, focusing on development, security, and reduced corruption. Addressing newly built Delhi BJP office, he highlighted improvements in housing, schools, and hospitals, and advocated for celebrating India's festivals in Delhi to promote unity and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:06 IST
Modi Champions New Governance Model for Development and Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday championed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's introduction of a new governance model, aimed at propelling national development and preserving India's legacy. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's new BJP office, Modi asserted the government's thrust on security and scam elimination, ensuring that citizens' savings are prioritized.

Modi underscored the responsibility that comes with the people's trust in the BJP after many years without governance in Delhi. He detailed initiatives such as constructing new homes for slum dwellers and upgrading numerous educational and healthcare institutions. The Prime Minister stressed these efforts are pivotal for meeting the capital's expectations and aspiring toward a developed India and Delhi.

Advocating cultural unity, Modi urged that every Indian festival be celebrated in Delhi, emulating global practices like Singapore's Diwali celebrations. Such observances, he argued, promote national unity and pride, fostering patriotism. This vision, according to Modi, strengthens the collective mission of achieving a prosperous and harmonious India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025