Unrest in Ladakh: Talks Suspended Amid Demands for Justice

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has halted discussions with the Centre, citing demands for a judicial inquiry into recent police actions and the release of detained activists, including Sonam Wangchuk. The LAB insists that a conducive atmosphere must be restored in Ladakh before talks resume.

Following the death of four protestors, the LAB reiterated its demands for a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge and the unconditional release of those arrested. They highlighted the violence's detrimental impact on Ladakh, including tourism, with tourists stranded amid curfews and Internet shutdowns.

Ladakh's unrest, rooted in dissatisfaction with Union Territory status, underscores the LAB's core demands for statehood, constitutional safeguards, and justice. The situation highlights challenges between the region's people and national authorities, stressing the need for meaningful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)