Left Menu

Unrest in Ladakh: Talks Suspended Amid Demands for Justice

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) suspended talks with the Centre, demanding a judicial inquiry into police actions and the release of activists. Amid tensions, LAB emphasizes the need for a 'conducive atmosphere' before resuming dialogue, citing strained relationships with the administration and impact on tourism in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:29 IST
Unrest in Ladakh: Talks Suspended Amid Demands for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has halted discussions with the Centre, citing demands for a judicial inquiry into recent police actions and the release of detained activists, including Sonam Wangchuk. The LAB insists that a conducive atmosphere must be restored in Ladakh before talks resume.

Following the death of four protestors, the LAB reiterated its demands for a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge and the unconditional release of those arrested. They highlighted the violence's detrimental impact on Ladakh, including tourism, with tourists stranded amid curfews and Internet shutdowns.

Ladakh's unrest, rooted in dissatisfaction with Union Territory status, underscores the LAB's core demands for statehood, constitutional safeguards, and justice. The situation highlights challenges between the region's people and national authorities, stressing the need for meaningful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System

Senators Call for Investigation into Tesla's Self-Driving System

 United States
2
Shipping firm says crew abandoning vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden off Yemen; 2 of its 19 crew hurt in assault, reports AP.

Shipping firm says crew abandoning vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden off Yemen...

 Global
3
Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for IISF 2025, calls for wider student outreach

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reviews preparations for IISF 2025, calls for ...

 India
4
Diplomatic Apology: Netanyahu Reaches Out to Qatar Amidst Tensions

Diplomatic Apology: Netanyahu Reaches Out to Qatar Amidst Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025