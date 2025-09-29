Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Talks: Navigating the Gaza Conflict

In a decisive move toward resolving the prolonged Gaza conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for discussions at the White House. The meeting focused on a new peace initiative aimed at ending the hostilities that have left Israel diplomatically isolated.

During the talks, Trump urged Netanyahu to agree to a 21-point peace plan previously presented at the U.N. His proposal targets a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza—drawing both support from Arab states and skepticism from Israeli circles.

As the discussions unfolded, Israeli tanks intensified their offensive in Gaza City. The complex dynamics at play, involving the role of Hamas and diplomatic concerns from nations including Qatar and Egypt, underscore the challenging road to a sustainable peace agreement.