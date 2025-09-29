Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Talks: Navigating the Gaza Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a high-stakes meeting to discuss a new peace proposal for Gaza. Amid international tensions, the proposal seeks to end the ongoing conflict, while addressing concerns from various stakeholders involved in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:36 IST
U.S. President

In a decisive move toward resolving the prolonged Gaza conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for discussions at the White House. The meeting focused on a new peace initiative aimed at ending the hostilities that have left Israel diplomatically isolated.

During the talks, Trump urged Netanyahu to agree to a 21-point peace plan previously presented at the U.N. His proposal targets a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza—drawing both support from Arab states and skepticism from Israeli circles.

As the discussions unfolded, Israeli tanks intensified their offensive in Gaza City. The complex dynamics at play, involving the role of Hamas and diplomatic concerns from nations including Qatar and Egypt, underscore the challenging road to a sustainable peace agreement.

