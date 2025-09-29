Nepal's Political Storm: Passports Frozen Amid Gen-Z Protest Inquiry

Nepal has taken decisive action by freezing the passports of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and four other officials. This step follows a high-level judicial commission's recommendation, part of an ongoing inquiry into the violent crackdown on Gen-Z protests.

The protests, which left 76 dead, drew widespread attention and criticism over the government's handling. One of the protesters succumbed to injuries in Kathmandu, further intensifying political tensions.

While the commission's move aims to ensure accountability, the CPN-UML party has condemned the passport freeze as an act of political retaliation. As inquiries continue, officials implicated in the case are restricted from leaving the Kathmandu Valley without prior permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)