Assam Congress Targets CM Sarma in Probe of Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam's Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, questioning missing key individuals in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg's death. The Assam government seeks help from Singapore through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty to ensure a comprehensive probe into Garg's passing.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has intensified pressure on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amid ongoing investigations into the tragic demise of singer Zubeen Garg. Gogoi raised concerns over the whereabouts of two key figures associated with the case, namely the singer's manager and chief event organizer, questioning the slow progress in locating them.

With legal pressure mounting, the Assam government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to apply the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to facilitate the probe. Chief Minister Sarma announced that Singapore's cooperation could be pivotal for moving forward, as Assam police advance their investigation with a team already in Singapore.

Meanwhile, lookout notices were issued for Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, linked to Garg's death, urging them to report to the CID office by October 6. Assam DGP Harmeet Singh affirmed the investigation's transparency, urging public trust as the probe unfolds both domestically and internationally.

