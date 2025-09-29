Left Menu

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Republican leader John Thune announced that a crucial vote on a bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown is scheduled for Tuesday. Previously, the Senate rejected a funding bill passed by the House, intensifying the urgency of legislative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:55 IST
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate is poised for a crucial vote on a government funding bill this Tuesday, according to Senate Republican leader John Thune. The objective is to prevent a looming government shutdown.

This decision comes after the Senate struck down a funding proposal previously approved by the House on September 19.

The urgency of the vote reflects the pressing need for legislative consensus to avoid fiscal chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
3
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt
4
Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025