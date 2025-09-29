Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown
Senate Republican leader John Thune announced that a crucial vote on a bill aimed at preventing a government shutdown is scheduled for Tuesday. Previously, the Senate rejected a funding bill passed by the House, intensifying the urgency of legislative action.
The Senate is poised for a crucial vote on a government funding bill this Tuesday, according to Senate Republican leader John Thune. The objective is to prevent a looming government shutdown.
This decision comes after the Senate struck down a funding proposal previously approved by the House on September 19.
The urgency of the vote reflects the pressing need for legislative consensus to avoid fiscal chaos.
