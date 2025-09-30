Netanyahu Extends Apology to Qatar Amidst US Peace Effort

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a White House meeting to formally apologize to Qatar for a recent military strike targeting Hamas leaders. This incident has drawn rare criticism from the US and inflamed Arab leaders in the Gulf region.

Concurrently, the Trump administration has introduced a peace plan intended to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as address governance issues in war-torn Gaza. The terms of the plan and whether it has been accepted by Israel or Hamas remain undisclosed.

Netanyahu made the diplomatic apology during discussions with President Donald Trump. These talks are pivotal in the effort to stop the war in Gaza and develop a comprehensive plan for the region's future political structure, according to information from White House sources.