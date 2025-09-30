Left Menu

Democrats Propose Compromise to Avert Government Shutdown

Ahead of a critical meeting with President Trump, Democrats suggest a compromise to prevent a government shutdown. They propose extending funding for a short period while negotiations continue, though it remains uncertain if Republicans will agree. Funding and healthcare issues drive the complex political standoff.

Updated: 30-09-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:50 IST
In a political maneuver to sidestep a potential government shutdown, Democrats have proposed a compromise ahead of a crucial White House meeting with President Donald Trump. The plan seeks to extend government funding for seven to ten days, addressing a Tuesday deadline and averting disruptions that could start as early as Wednesday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and others are exploring various options to buy more time for a longer-term resolution, though the success of this proposal hinges on bipartisan support. The sticking point remains the preservation of expiring health benefits, a contentious issue dividing Democrats and Republicans.

With government operations hanging in the balance, the pressure mounts on Democrats, who need a minimum of seven Republican votes to push forward their plan in the House. The stalemate underscores the persistent budgetary battles in Washington that often find resolution at the eleventh hour.

