Left Menu

World Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump has announced a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, gaining backing from key global leaders, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The proposal focuses on creating a terror-free zone, releasing hostages, and fostering regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 07:56 IST
World Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Trump

In a significant move, US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, with strong endorsement from international leaders, notably Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump revealed principles for peace, crafted with input from diverse global allies. His proposal includes deradicalizing Gaza, ending military operations, and ensuring hostage releases.

The plan has received robust support, with foreign ministers from countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, and Indonesia recognizing Trump's leadership and commitment. This paves the path for a potential peaceful resolution and stabilization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

 India
2
Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

Cyberattack Halts Production at Asahi Group Holdings

 Japan
3
Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

Power Refunds Spark Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Passport Riddle Amidst Looming Charges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025