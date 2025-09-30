World Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
US President Donald Trump has announced a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, gaining backing from key global leaders, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The proposal focuses on creating a terror-free zone, releasing hostages, and fostering regional peace.
In a significant move, US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, with strong endorsement from international leaders, notably Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump revealed principles for peace, crafted with input from diverse global allies. His proposal includes deradicalizing Gaza, ending military operations, and ensuring hostage releases.
The plan has received robust support, with foreign ministers from countries like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, and Indonesia recognizing Trump's leadership and commitment. This paves the path for a potential peaceful resolution and stabilization in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
