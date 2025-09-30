Left Menu

Tragedy at the Rally: Stampede Leads to Arrests

A tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to the arrest of V P Mathyiyalagan, TVK's Karur West district secretary. The incident, which killed 41 and injured 60, also implicated two other party officials. Overcrowding and negligence were cited as primary causes in the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 08:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic stampede during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has resulted in the arrest of V P Mathyiyalagan, the party's Karur West district secretary. Police reported the stampede, which occurred on September 27, claimed at least 41 lives and left 60 injured.

The FIR has also named TVK state general secretary Bussy Anand and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar, with charges including culpable homicide and negligence. The officials were accused of ignoring warnings about overcrowding and not controlling the party's supporters.

Reports indicate a delay in the arrival of TVK chief Vijay led to the unrest. The rally site became disorderly, with attendees falling from unstable positions, contributing to the chaotic and deadly stampede.

