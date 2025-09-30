Left Menu

Political Harmony: Pawan Singh's Strategic Meeting with Upendra Kushwaha Ignites NDA's Campaign

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh met Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha to strengthen the NDA alliance as Bihar elections approach. Accompanied by BJP officials, Singh seeks to mend political ties after influencing prior election outcomes. Despite past controversies, Singh's participation in upcoming polls seems promising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:43 IST
Political Harmony: Pawan Singh's Strategic Meeting with Upendra Kushwaha Ignites NDA's Campaign
Pawan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh engaged in crucial talks with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president, Upendra Kushwaha, ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. The meeting, reflecting NDA's strategic maneuvering, aimed to undo past tensions from the previous election cycle where Singh's independent run impacted NDA's results.

Singh was joined by BJP's Bihar organiser Vinod Tawde and party secretary Rituraj Sinha, leading discussions at Kushwaha's residence. Notably, Singh had played a role in Kushwaha's 2024 Lok Sabha poll defeat in Karakat, raising stakes for their alliance renewal.

Amidst efforts to consolidate support among upper castes and address prior electoral setbacks, BJP's Tawde confirmed Singh's commitment to the NDA. Facing past criticisms over controversial media works, Singh's reintroduction into the party signifies potential gains for the NDA as electoral battle lines are drawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025