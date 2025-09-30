Political Harmony: Pawan Singh's Strategic Meeting with Upendra Kushwaha Ignites NDA's Campaign

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh engaged in crucial talks with Rashtriya Lok Morcha president, Upendra Kushwaha, ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. The meeting, reflecting NDA's strategic maneuvering, aimed to undo past tensions from the previous election cycle where Singh's independent run impacted NDA's results.

Singh was joined by BJP's Bihar organiser Vinod Tawde and party secretary Rituraj Sinha, leading discussions at Kushwaha's residence. Notably, Singh had played a role in Kushwaha's 2024 Lok Sabha poll defeat in Karakat, raising stakes for their alliance renewal.

Amidst efforts to consolidate support among upper castes and address prior electoral setbacks, BJP's Tawde confirmed Singh's commitment to the NDA. Facing past criticisms over controversial media works, Singh's reintroduction into the party signifies potential gains for the NDA as electoral battle lines are drawn.

