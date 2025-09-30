Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Lauds Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports U.S. President Trump's peace plan for Gaza, calling it a key opportunity to end the conflict. Germany is prepared to contribute to the plan's implementation. Merz also met with families of German hostages held by Hamas on the same day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:46 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed support for a peace plan in Gaza proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking on Tuesday, Merz described the plan as the best opportunity for achieving peace in the troubled enclave.

A spokesperson for the German government announced that Germany is prepared to contribute to the plan's implementation. This stance highlights Germany's active role in seeking resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In a related development, Merz met earlier in the day with families of German hostages held by Hamas, emphasizing Germany's commitment to addressing the humanitarian aspect of the conflict.

