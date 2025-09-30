Chancellor Merz Lauds Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed support for a peace plan in Gaza proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking on Tuesday, Merz described the plan as the best opportunity for achieving peace in the troubled enclave.

A spokesperson for the German government announced that Germany is prepared to contribute to the plan's implementation. This stance highlights Germany's active role in seeking resolution to the ongoing conflict.

In a related development, Merz met earlier in the day with families of German hostages held by Hamas, emphasizing Germany's commitment to addressing the humanitarian aspect of the conflict.

