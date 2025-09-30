Left Menu

Congress Leaders Visit NSS to Strengthen Bonds Amid Sabarimala Controversy

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph clarified that Congress leaders are visiting the Nair Service Society to reinforce their positive relationship amid the controversy surrounding the Sabarimala temple issue. This follows remarks by NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair favoring the Left government over its handling of Sabarimala and criticizing the BJP and Congress.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Tuesday clarified that the visits by Congress leaders to the Nair Service Society (NSS) offices are aimed at reinforcing the good relations between the party and the organization.

Joseph's comments come after several senior Congress leaders reportedly met with NSS leadership. He emphasized that these were simply "friendly visits," intended to bolster the ties already in place.

The backdrop to these meetings is NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair's recent remarks, where he expressed trust in the Left government regarding the preservation of rituals at the Sabarimala shrine. Nair had also criticized the BJP-led central government for its inaction on the Supreme Court's decision about women's entry into the shrine, while taking a jab at the Congress for appearing disinterested in Hindu votes. Despite the Congress's absence from the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the party maintains that there are no rifts with the NSS and respects its stance as non-political.

(With inputs from agencies.)

