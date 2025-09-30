Left Menu

BJP MP Hema Malini Leads Delegation to Karur Stampede Site

BJP MP Hema Malini, as part of an 8-member NDA delegation, visited Karur to investigate the tragic stampede on September 27 that left 41 dead and nearly 60 injured. The team plans to assess the site at Velusamypuram and communicate with the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:52 IST
BJP MP Hema Malini arrived in Karur on Tuesday afternoon, heading an 8-member delegation from the NDA. Their mission is to delve into the tragic events of September 27, when a stampede claimed 41 lives and injured nearly 60 others.

The panel aims to conduct a thorough inspection of the stampede site at Velusamypuram in Karur. Gathered details will be crucial in understanding the circumstances that led to the incident.

In addition to site inspection, the delegation intends to meet with the bereaved and injured families to express condolences and gather firsthand accounts, as confirmed by party sources.

