Social Media Controversy: Adhav Arjuna's Post Sparks Political Outrage
A controversy erupted after TVK leader Adhav Arjuna posted on social media, calling for rebellion, which was perceived as a threat to India's sovereignty. The ruling DMK demanded his expulsion. DMK's A Raja criticized the post, resulting in its deletion due to public backlash.
- Country:
- India
Senior TVK leader Adhav Arjuna ignited controversy with a social media post advocating for a 'Gen Z rebellion.' The content, perceived as challenging India's sovereignty, led to severe criticism from the ruling DMK, which called for Arjuna's expulsion from the Vijay-led party.
DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja applauded the public for pressuring Arjuna to remove the contentious post. Raja emphasized that Tamil Nadu enjoys a growth rate above the national average and maintains a peaceful environment, contrasting with the call for rebellion mentioned in Arjuna's post.
Raja further questioned actor Vijay, leader of the party, on his silence and inaction regarding Arjuna's statements. Meanwhile, Arjuna refrained from commenting further, citing grief over the recent deaths at a TVK rally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adhav Arjuna
- Social Media
- Controversy
- DMK
- India
- Vijay
- Politics
- Tamil Nadu
- A Raja
- Rebellion
ALSO READ
Elderly Population in India Faces Rising Health Challenges: Study Highlights Urgent Need for Awareness
Yellow Plate Dialogues: Shaping India's Shared Mobility Future
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election
Tragic Stampede at Vijay-led Rally: Party's Response
Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge