Social Media Controversy: Adhav Arjuna's Post Sparks Political Outrage

Senior TVK leader Adhav Arjuna ignited controversy with a social media post advocating for a 'Gen Z rebellion.' The content, perceived as challenging India's sovereignty, led to severe criticism from the ruling DMK, which called for Arjuna's expulsion from the Vijay-led party.

DMK Deputy General Secretary A Raja applauded the public for pressuring Arjuna to remove the contentious post. Raja emphasized that Tamil Nadu enjoys a growth rate above the national average and maintains a peaceful environment, contrasting with the call for rebellion mentioned in Arjuna's post.

Raja further questioned actor Vijay, leader of the party, on his silence and inaction regarding Arjuna's statements. Meanwhile, Arjuna refrained from commenting further, citing grief over the recent deaths at a TVK rally.

