Tension in Transnistria: Moldova's Electoral Shift Sparks Controversy

The Moldovan parliamentary elections have become a source of tension, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleging manipulation. Moldova's pro-European party secured a decisive victory over its Russian-leaning counterpart, marking a pivotal step towards EU integration and distancing from Russian influence. Lavrov's comments underline growing geopolitical strains.

Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:54 IST
  • Russia

The Moldovan parliamentary elections have sparked controversy, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the process of being manipulated. However, Lavrov provided no concrete evidence to substantiate his claims.

In stark contrast, Moldova's pro-European ruling party celebrated a significant triumph, overpowering its Russian-leaning opposition. This outcome reflects a growing desire among Moldovans to align more closely with the European Union, leaving behind Moscow's shadow.

The election results represent a major geopolitical shift and could heighten tensions between Moldova and Russia. Lavrov's statements highlight the ongoing struggle for influence in the region.

