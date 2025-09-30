The Moldovan parliamentary elections have sparked controversy, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the process of being manipulated. However, Lavrov provided no concrete evidence to substantiate his claims.

In stark contrast, Moldova's pro-European ruling party celebrated a significant triumph, overpowering its Russian-leaning opposition. This outcome reflects a growing desire among Moldovans to align more closely with the European Union, leaving behind Moscow's shadow.

The election results represent a major geopolitical shift and could heighten tensions between Moldova and Russia. Lavrov's statements highlight the ongoing struggle for influence in the region.