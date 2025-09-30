Vijay's Defiant Stance After Karur Tragedy

Actor Vijay, renowned for his cinematic presence and political influence as TVK founder, addressed the recent tragedy in Karur where a rally led to 41 stampede deaths.

Vijay faced scrutiny for not visiting the affected area, explaining he wished to avoid creating an 'unusual situation' with his presence. He firmly maintained his innocence, expressing confidence that the truth will surface, while openly challenging Chief Minister M K Stalin, emphasizing his commitment to protect his party colleagues.

Despite the backlash, Vijay emphasized, 'I did not do any wrong,' and reassured supporters his political endeavors will continue with vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)