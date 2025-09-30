Left Menu

Hamas Set to Deliberate on Trump's Gaza Peace Deal

Hamas will review and discuss U.S. President Trump's peace plan for Gaza with Palestinian groups before responding. Israeli leaders support the plan demanding Hamas's disarmament in exchange for aid and reconstruction. International backing has grown, while Russia and Israel express hope for success.

Hamas has announced its intention to deliberate on U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal for Gaza, coordinating discussions within its ranks and with other Palestinian factions before making a public response.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already shown support for the plan, which requires Hamas to surrender and disarm in return for an end to the conflict and humanitarian aid, the group's acceptance remains uncertain.

The international community is generally in favor, with Russian authorities expressing hope for the plan's success. Both the Israeli and Russian governments emphasize the plan's potential to bring peace to the region.

