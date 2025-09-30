Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: A New Role for India?

President Donald Trump has proposed a comprehensive peace plan for Gaza, potentially paving the way for nations like India to participate in regional reconstruction efforts. Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar announced the plan on Tuesday and lauded India's constructive involvement in Middle East peace efforts.

The plan follows discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. While Hamas has not accepted the plan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his support and believes India's role could be pivotal.

Azar complimented Modi's endorsement of the 20-point peace plan and underlined India's potential contributions, particularly in economic projects and construction in Gaza. He further reiterated India's growing influence in international development, emphasizing the Indian government's supportive stance on fostering peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)