Trump and Military Brass Face Uncertain Agenda at Quantico

U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, are set to preside over a significant gathering of America's top military leaders at Quantico, Virginia. They were summoned unexpectedly last week to the Marine base, with the purpose of the meeting remaining vague.

Defense Secretary Hegseth, known for his focus on the 'warrior ethos,' and Trump, who emphasized affection for the commanders, might discuss more than morale. With recent drastic changes at the Pentagon, including high-level terminations and strategic shifts, the meeting could redefine U.S. defense priorities.

While Trump's public appearances often inject politicized rhetoric into military matters, the official line stresses apolitical service to the U.S. Constitution. Attendees, backed by an auditorium filled with senior officials and patriotic banners, will be closely watched for anything beyond the expected show of unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)