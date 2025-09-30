Left Menu

Call for Justice: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Supports Trump's Vision for Palestine

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq supports US President Donald Trump's plan for resolving the Palestine conflict, emphasizing the need for a fair resolution that ends longstanding occupation and suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:13 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan aimed at resolving the conflict in Palestine. This initiative is seen as a potential pathway to end the decades-long occupation and turmoil in the region.

Farooq underscored the importance of the plan, which promises to address war and genocide issues affecting Palestinians. However, he asserted that a fair resolution is imperative to truly end the grievances of the Palestinian population.

His remarks, shared in a post on X, convey hope that Trump's plan will ultimately lead to justice, dignity, and freedom for the Palestinians, who have endured prolonged hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

