Electoral Roll Revisions Stir Controversy in Bihar

The number of electors in Bihar has reduced from 7.89 crore to 7.42 crore after the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision. Despite adding 21.53 lakh new voters, 65 lakh were initially removed. The revisions sparked opposition criticism, alleging bias favoring BJP, which the EC denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:14 IST
The final electoral roll in Bihar shows a significant reduction in the total number of electors, down from 7.89 crore to 7.42 crore, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission.

This revision, which removed 65 lakh voters due to reasons like deaths, migration, and duplication, meanwhile added 21.53 lakh new voters after reviewing objections and submitted documents.

The revisions have ignited criticism from the Opposition, alleging the poll body of collusion with the ruling BJP, a claim the Election Commission has strongly denied.

