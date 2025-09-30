Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Government's Missed Response Post Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Indian government's decision to pause military action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He expressed disappointment over missing an opportunity for a strong response and commented on India's participation in the Asia Cup. AIMIM plans to contest Maharashtra's civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:16 IST
Owaisi Criticizes Government's Missed Response Post Pahalgam Attack
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has openly criticized the Indian government for halting military action after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, asserting that the country missed an opportunity to respond decisively to Pakistan.

He noted that the situation resembled a war-like atmosphere, with drones from Pakistan observed along India's western borders. India maintains that the operation was only paused, not ceased, but the attack had already claimed 26 lives.

Owaisi also expressed disapproval of India engaging with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The AIMIM leader announced plans to participate in the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

TRENDING

1
Stars Align in Dubai: Inaugural Stars Golf League Set to Make Waves

Stars Align in Dubai: Inaugural Stars Golf League Set to Make Waves

 United Arab Emirates
2
Punjab Police's Major Bust: Dubai Connection in Heroin Trafficking

Punjab Police's Major Bust: Dubai Connection in Heroin Trafficking

 India
3
Romania's Ambitious Armor Acquisition: A $7 Billion Abrams Tank Plan

Romania's Ambitious Armor Acquisition: A $7 Billion Abrams Tank Plan

 Romania
4
Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam

Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025