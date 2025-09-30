Owaisi Criticizes Government's Missed Response Post Pahalgam Attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has openly criticized the Indian government for halting military action after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, asserting that the country missed an opportunity to respond decisively to Pakistan.

He noted that the situation resembled a war-like atmosphere, with drones from Pakistan observed along India's western borders. India maintains that the operation was only paused, not ceased, but the attack had already claimed 26 lives.

Owaisi also expressed disapproval of India engaging with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The AIMIM leader announced plans to participate in the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.