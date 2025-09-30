Left Menu

Political Heir Calls for Anti-Corruption Sweep in Himachal Health Department

Sanjay Shandil, son of Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, has accused officials in the health department of corruption through a social media post. Sanjay, declared as his father's political heir, demanded the removal of corrupt officials, citing his father's integrity and commitment to the state's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Shandil, the son of Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, has publicly accused health department officials of corruption. His allegations were made via a Facebook post.

Sanjay, a retired army officer and newly named political heir to his father, emphasized his father's reputation as the state's 'most honest' politician. He called for the removal of 'extortionate' officials in the department.

Stress was placed on the need to suspend corrupt employees who exploit even specially-abled individuals, reinforcing Sanjay's demand for decisive actions against identified wrongdoers.

