Bihar's Final Electoral Roll Sparks Political Debate

The Election Commission has unveiled Bihar's final electoral roll, showing a significant voter count fluctuation. While the roll's total stands at 7.42 crore, there has been a drastic reduction from June by 47 lakh, but a slight increase from August's draft, after removing 65 lakh absent or deceased voters.

The revision process, criticized by opposition parties, added 21.53 lakh eligible voters that were missed in the draft. However, another 3.66 lakh names have been removed in the claims phase. Detailed demographics and district-level data are awaited, as electoral dynamics become a matter of political contention.

Political leaders are divided, with JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar calling out opposition claims of voter manipulation. The BJP defends the need for such revisions, linking them to national security. Meanwhile, Congress's Rajesh Kumar raises doubts about the EC's integrity and warns of potential disenfranchisement ahead of anticipated state assembly elections.

