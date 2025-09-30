Left Menu

Trump's Big Pharma Deal: Lower Drug Prices with Pfizer

President Trump is set to announce a deal with Pfizer to reduce drug prices under Medicaid. This move urges pharmaceutical companies to match U.S. prices with those of other affluent nations. The administration aims for fairness in drug pricing, ensuring lower costs for American consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:44 IST
Trump's Big Pharma Deal: Lower Drug Prices with Pfizer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is prepared to unveil a breakthrough deal with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, aimed at reducing the cost of medications available through Medicaid. According to the Washington Post, the agreement will facilitate access to lower drug prices for American patients, aligning them with international rates.

The Trump administration has been committed to advocating for the 'most-favored-nation' policy, which ensures that drug prices in the U.S. are on par with those in other high-income countries. In July, the President communicated with 17 major drugmakers, including Pfizer, urging them to cut prices to international standards.

Despite multiple requests for comment, both the White House and Pfizer have yet to respond. The anticipated agreement reflects ongoing efforts to prioritize consumer affordability in the pharmaceutical industry, a key aspect of the administration's healthcare agenda.

TRENDING

1
Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

 India
3
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
4
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025