Political Tensions Rise Amidst Karur Stampede Controversy
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the Karur stampede, accusing it of failing to protect the public and shifting blame. This criticism followed a press briefing by the government, amidst an ongoing inquiry into the incident which resulted in 41 deaths.
The Tamil Nadu government faces severe criticism from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over its management of the Karur stampede incident, which resulted in 41 casualties.
Palaniswami accuses the DMK regime of failing in its responsibility to protect citizens and subsequently attempting to shift blame away from itself. He questions the necessity of a government press briefing when an inquiry commission is at work.
The government's efforts to clarify the incident include a media briefing, showcasing video evidence, and warnings against incendiary rumors. However, the opposition challenges these actions, asserting they undermine the official inquiry's independence.
