Voter Roll Revision Sparks Controversy in Bihar Ahead of Elections

The Election Commission released the final electoral roll for Bihar, revealing a decrease in registered voters by 47 lakh, now totaling 7.42 crore. This revision, following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), aimed to eliminate deceased, migrated, and duplicate voters. Yet, it added 21.53 lakh new electors, marking a net gain of 17.87 lakh from the draft roll of 7.24 crore.

Despite protests from opposition parties alleging favoritism towards the ruling BJP, the EC refutes these claims, emphasizing the inclusivity and accuracy of the list. According to the Commission, no eligible citizen will be excluded, nor will any ineligible voter be included. The next assembly elections are expected shortly after the Chhath festival in late October.

EC's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressed gratitude towards Bihar's electorate and political parties for their cooperation in completing the SIR, a significant revision not undertaken in 22 years. The EC will assess election preparations in Patna before announcing the election schedule, with the current Assembly's term ending on November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)