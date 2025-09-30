Starmer's Rallying Cry: Uniting Britain Against Division

In a fervent appeal, Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged his party's traditional working-class supporters to dismiss the divisive influence of Nigel Farage and the Reform UK party.

Addressing Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer emphasized the need for unity, patriotism, and renewal, portraying a vision for a 'Britain built for all'.

Amidst challenges from both the right and left, the Prime Minister aimed to galvanize support by underscoring Labour's commitment to improving living standards and uniting the nation against division.

