Left Menu

Starmer's Rallying Cry: Uniting Britain Against Division

Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Labour's traditional working-class base to reject the divisive rhetoric of Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. Speaking at his party's conference, Starmer emphasized unity, patriotism, and the need for renewal, aiming to galvanize support for his vision of an inclusive Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:09 IST
Starmer's Rallying Cry: Uniting Britain Against Division
Starmer

In a fervent appeal, Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged his party's traditional working-class supporters to dismiss the divisive influence of Nigel Farage and the Reform UK party.

Addressing Labour's annual conference in Liverpool, Starmer emphasized the need for unity, patriotism, and renewal, portraying a vision for a 'Britain built for all'.

Amidst challenges from both the right and left, the Prime Minister aimed to galvanize support by underscoring Labour's commitment to improving living standards and uniting the nation against division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

 India
2
Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

Madhya Pradesh's Bhavantar Scheme: A Safety Net for Soybean Farmers

 India
3
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
4
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025