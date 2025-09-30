Trump Claims Peace Pact: Saving Millions Across Borders

In a recent address, US President Donald Trump reiterated his personal achievements in quelling global conflicts, notably between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Trump said that his strategic intervention, leveraging trade, averted a war that could have claimed millions of lives. He was lauded by Pakistani officials for his peacemaking efforts.

Trump's diplomatic assertions included his claim of facilitating an agreement to end the Gaza conflict while emphasizing his influence over tensions between the US and India, using trade restrictions as a peace tool. This narrative aligns with his self-proclaimed successes as a negotiator on the world stage.

Despite skepticism, including India's assertion of direct military dialogue leading to a ceasefire, Trump has publicly repeated his role in international peace efforts. He also suggests Nobel Prize worthiness for his contributions, citing both resolved conflicts and ongoing diplomatic engagements, including strategies involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)