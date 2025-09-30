Leaders Back Durga Puja Celebrations Amid GST Reforms

Amid the vibrant festivities of Maha Ashtami, former Tripura Chief Minister and current Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb made a spirited tour of Durga Puja pandals across Dharmanagar in North Tripura. Speaking to ANI, Deb highlighted his annual dedication to embrace the festival despite time pressures.

"Every year, I try to visit as many Durga Puja pandals as possible across the state," Deb noted, emphasizing the importance of the ritual despite logistical constraints. Following visits to Unakoti and North Tripura, he planned a return to Agartala.

During the occasion, Deb expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent move to adjust the GST regime on vital goods, including medicines, suggesting that these changes reflect proactive governance. This sentiment was echoed in other states where leaders, such as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, engaged traders about the favorable outcomes of GST reductions, promoting 'swadeshi' initiatives.

In Maharashtra, Shinde and Shivsena leader Milind Deora discussed recent GST reforms with Kalbadevi shopkeepers, linking reduced GST rates to bolstered sales and employment, while advocating for local manufacturing as a pivot toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami consulted with traders in Dehradun to gauge public response to the new GST slabs, underscoring broader efforts to enhance economic awareness during the festive season.

