Shiv Sena's Dussehra Rally Relocation Sparks Political Spotlight

Maharashtra's political landscape sees another shift as Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the relocation of the Shiv Sena's traditional Dussehra rally. Originally set for Azad Maidan, the event moves to the NESCO Exhibition Centre due to adverse weather conditions turning the Maidan into a mire.

During a press briefing, Shinde asserted that the NESCO Centre would host the rally instead, marking a significant change in venue from the customary location. This adjustment is part of ongoing political maneuvers between the factions of the semisected Shiv Sena.

In contrast, the rival faction under Uddhav Thackeray will proceed with their Dussehra rally at a rain-soaked Shivaji Park. These annual rallies have been a staple since the party's inception by Bal Thackeray in 1966, underscoring the deep-rooted traditions within the party amidst new political factions.

