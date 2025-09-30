Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

A controversial post by TVK leader Aadhav Arjun, calling for uprising in Tamil Nadu, has led to legal action. The appeal followed a tragic stampede at a TVK rally, sparking emotional responses from TVK chief Vijay. Investigations continue as political and public reactions unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:21 IST
TVK leader Aadhav Arjun with party founder Vijay (Photo/X/@AadhavArjuna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, tensions have escalated following a provocative social media post by Aadhav Arjun, a senior Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader. The post, which has been removed, allegedly called for an uprising akin to those in Nepal and Sri Lanka, in response to the Karur stampede tragedy that resulted in 41 deaths.

Arjun urged the youth to revolt against the authorities. The post led to charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay issued a heartfelt message, expressing deep sorrow for the victims of the incident, which occurred during a party rally.

In the political aftermath, an inquiry commission is underway, and calls for a central investigation have emerged. Vijay defended his absence from the disaster site, citing safety concerns, and has promised to continue his political campaign despite the tragic events.

