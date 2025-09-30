Left Menu

Anil Joshi: From BJP to Congress - A Political Odyssey

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi is poised to join the Congress, following meetings with key party figures. Originally a BJP leader, he was expelled over criticism of the farm law handling. Joshi has held various political roles and briefly joined the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:38 IST
Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi is set to make a significant shift in his political career by joining the Congress party this Wednesday, according to reliable sources. This development follows high-profile meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal in Delhi, reviving speculation about his next political move.

Joshi, who initially rose politically as a BJP leader, fell out with the party due to his public criticism of how the central government handled the now-repealed farm laws. His dismissal from BJP led him to the Shiromani Akali Dal, aligning briefly before his resignation last year.

Elected as an MLA from Amritsar North in 2007 and 2012 under the BJP, Joshi's political journey included tenure as a minister in the SAD-BJP coalition government. Despite a failed Lok Sabha run in 2024, he rejoined SAD this year, but his political path now leads him to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

