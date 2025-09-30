Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki Released from Jail

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who spent almost three years behind bars, was released on Tuesday after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in a Gangsters Act case.

As Solanki walked out of the Maharajganj jail at 6:15 PM, he was welcomed by family members including his mother Khurshida Begum and MLA wife Nasim Solanki, along with scores of Samajwadi Party supporters who had gathered to cheer for him.

The former MLA, standing through the sunroof of his car, acknowledged the crowd, declaring his faith in justice and divine intervention. His release follows the recent bail of another party veteran, Azam Khan, by a high court order. Solanki, who was facing ten cases, was incarcerated since December 2022, and his wife Nasim succeeded him as MLA after a by-election.

