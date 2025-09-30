Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki Released from Jail
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was released from jail after nearly three years of imprisonment. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. Solanki expressed faith in justice and Allah, as supporters gathered to welcome his release. His MLA wife, Nasim Solanki, was also present.
- Country:
- India
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who spent almost three years behind bars, was released on Tuesday after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in a Gangsters Act case.
As Solanki walked out of the Maharajganj jail at 6:15 PM, he was welcomed by family members including his mother Khurshida Begum and MLA wife Nasim Solanki, along with scores of Samajwadi Party supporters who had gathered to cheer for him.
The former MLA, standing through the sunroof of his car, acknowledged the crowd, declaring his faith in justice and divine intervention. His release follows the recent bail of another party veteran, Azam Khan, by a high court order. Solanki, who was facing ten cases, was incarcerated since December 2022, and his wife Nasim succeeded him as MLA after a by-election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iraqi Man Jailed for Human Trafficking Fighters to Russia
Prison Officer Injured in Violent Inmate Attack at Mumbai Jail
Protest Erupts Outside Jodhpur Jail Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention
Delhi High Court Suspends Jail Sentence of IAF Officer in Controversial Rape Case
Tragedy Strikes in Idukki Jail: Suspect in POCSO Case Found Dead