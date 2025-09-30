Tensions Rise as Partisan Message Appears on HUD Website

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's website displayed a contentious message accusing Democrats of being responsible for an impending government shutdown.

The notice, seen on Tuesday, claimed, "The Radical Left are going to shut down the government," in a bold stance echoed from President Trump, leading to accusations of misinformation.

Democrats have called out the message as unprecedented use of public resources to further a political agenda, highlighting the current administration's stark deviation from tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)