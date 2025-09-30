Military Overhaul: Hegseth and Trump Challenge Pentagon Diversity, Push Fitness Standards

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, addressing military commanders gathered in Quantico, criticized diversity efforts and emphasized strict fitness and grooming standards. His criticism was supported by former President Donald Trump, who also spoke at the event, endorsing policies based on merit over political correctness while expressing support for the military.

Hegseth denounced what he described as a 'woke' culture within the military and called for resignations from those not aligned with his vision. He announced changes in handling discrimination complaints and military aesthetics, including setting fitness tests to male benchmarks.

Trump reinforced Hegseth's stance, jokingly warning commanders of potential firings, while proposing controversial deployments of military personnel to U.S. cities. Trump's focus remains on military strength and loyalty, viewing current domestic challenges as an 'invasion from within,' likening it to foreign threats.

