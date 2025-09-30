Left Menu

Military Overhaul: Hegseth and Trump Challenge Pentagon Diversity, Push Fitness Standards

At a gathering in Quantico, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized diversity initiatives and military standards as former President Donald Trump backed his agenda. Hegseth pushed for resignations of those opposing his views. Both highlighted merit over diversity and announced potential military policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:25 IST
Military Overhaul: Hegseth and Trump Challenge Pentagon Diversity, Push Fitness Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, addressing military commanders gathered in Quantico, criticized diversity efforts and emphasized strict fitness and grooming standards. His criticism was supported by former President Donald Trump, who also spoke at the event, endorsing policies based on merit over political correctness while expressing support for the military.

Hegseth denounced what he described as a 'woke' culture within the military and called for resignations from those not aligned with his vision. He announced changes in handling discrimination complaints and military aesthetics, including setting fitness tests to male benchmarks.

Trump reinforced Hegseth's stance, jokingly warning commanders of potential firings, while proposing controversial deployments of military personnel to U.S. cities. Trump's focus remains on military strength and loyalty, viewing current domestic challenges as an 'invasion from within,' likening it to foreign threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Under French Investigation

 Global
2
Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

Mystery of the 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker Under Investigation

 Global
3
IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

IYC Demands Action After Alleged BJP Threat Against Rahul Gandhi

 India
4
Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

Owaisi Stands Firm: India as a Secular Nation Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Row

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025